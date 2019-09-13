Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival is imminent

MT. JEWETT — The 26th Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival will be held next weekend Sept. 21-22.

More than 12,000 attended the 2018 event at the state park near Mt. Jewett.

The festival is held rain or shine.

If the weather cooperates, even larger crowds are expected this year for the festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

“We always top what we did the year before,” said Mary Ann Burggraf, the unpaid executive director and president of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc.

The festival features over 100 arts and crafts and food vendors and “continuous live musical entertainment,” Burggraf said.

Burggraf said the Foundation sponsors the festival to “focus local public awareness on the state park.”

There is no admission charge for the festival and parking is free. The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) “Trolley” will transport visitors to and from parking areas at the state park.