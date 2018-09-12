Kinzua Fall Festival to take place next weekend

The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc. will hold its 21st Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mt. Jewett.

The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

Admission is free, and there is no charge for parking.

The festival, which is expected to attract thousands, includes more than 100 arts and crafts booths, food vendors, as well as activities for children. There is free, live musical entertainment both days from noon to 5 p.m. on a stage. Bring lawn chairs for seating.

Mary Ann Burggraf, executive director of the Foundation, is calling this year's festival "a milestone event."

She said there are three key "anniversaries" being observed this year at the festival.

Burggraf said this is the "quasquicentennial" for the Pennsylvania state park system that was created 125 years ago.

She said the Foundation is observing its 25th anniversary.

This year is also the fifteenth anniversary of the tornado that destroyed much of the historic Kinzua Bridge, Burggraf pointed out.

The beautiful new Visitors Center at the state park will be open during the festival this weekend along with the Skywalk that gives guests scenic views of the Kinzua Creek Valley.