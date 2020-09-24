Lady Elkers and Lady Wolves tie 1-1

Neither team was able to score in the two, 10-minute overtimes Thursday afternoon at the Paul R. Miller Stadium soccer field. Ridgway and the Lady Wolves ended the 100 minutes of play 1-1. It was the second tie of the season for the Kane which is now 0-2-3. The Lady Elkers are 0-1-3.

Both goals came in the first half 2:22 apart. Sadie Walter opened the scoring for Kane at 26:20 and Gina Gerg scored the Lady Elkers goal to tie it.

The Lady Wolves had 36 shots towards the goal. While not all were no net Ridgway goalie Megan Rohr made several big saves in the overtime. A point blank shot by Macie Johnson was turned away with just over two minutes left in the first OT. Johnson led Kane with 13 shots. The Lady Elkers mustered 10 shots. Gerg nearly gave her team a lead but backup goalie Bailey Hummel was able to stop the shot. Gerg had four shots and Haylee Zimmerman and Payton Delhunty had two – both also played volleyball Thursday. Zimmerman for J-Burg and Delhunty for Ridgway. Ella Lindberg also played in both. Her Ramettes were in Kane.

“It was a very evenly matched. It was a long game and I was pleased with the aggressiveness of playing today,” said Ridgway head coach Greg Maddalena. “We were aggressive going for the ball and we got our first goal,” he added.

“Our girls gave it their all. It was another overtime game and I’ve seen improvement throughout the past two games. Both teams were looking for that first win and both played hard,” said Kane head coach Meredith Buhl. The Lady Wolves also tied Port Allegany/Smethport last week.

“We have many obstacles to clean up but all in all I was very pleased with the effort the girls have been giving me,” Maddalena said. The Lady Elkers will play at Port on Monday.

Kane will play Port Allegany in Smethport on Tuesday. “The girls are playing as a team and I see things getting better. We just have to keep moving forward but I’m happy with how we’re playing,” Buhl said.