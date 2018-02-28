Lady Wolves advance to 2A title game

The top-seeded Kane Lady Wolves advanced to the Class 2A district championship game after defeating the Keystone Lady Panthers 44-25 Tuesday night at Dubois Area High School in semifinal action.

The Lady Wolves, who improved to 24-1, will take on the Coudersport Lady Falcons (20-3), who won their semifinal contest 51-41 over Cranberry Tuesday night at St. Marys Area High School. The game date, time and site will be announced in the next day or two.