The 5-8 Kane Lady Wolves will travel to Brookville on March 10 to play the 16-2, top-seed Lady Raiders in the Class AA District 9 playoffs.

The winner will play the advancing team of the March 10 Clarion Limestone (three-seed, 7-10) at second-seed Brockway (10-6) for the championship on Friday, March 12.

Just the champion from each class advances to the PIAA tournament.