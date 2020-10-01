Lady Wolves beat St. Marys 3-1, now 5-2

According to Kane volleyball coach Judy Kessler the Lady Wolves went onto the floor Thursday with winning on their mind. They did just that with a 3-1 victory over visiting St. Marys which ups their mark to 5-2.

The following account of the match was provided by Kessler.

Kane took total control of the first set climbing to leads of 12-5, 17-10, and 24-11 before winning the set on a serve into the net. Sarri Swanson started it with a kill then she and Audri Marconi put up a great block. A Marconi tip and ace by Myka Costanzo and another kill by Swanson helped them to an 8-4 lead. Another Marconi tip and two aces took it to 12-5. Rainee Wright put down a booming kill for point 14 and Kelsie Alexander aced point 17. With M Costanzo at the end line, Marconi dominated the net with two massive kills and two tips. Swanson added a kill and Costanzo an ace to game point.

"I can't say enough about the all-around play in the game. The hitters and servers get all the headlines but without the passing and defense of Ronnie Costanzo, Kelsie Alexander, and Myka Costanzo we don't get a chance to run an offense. Emma Ely has stepped into the setting role incredibly well. She is calm and cool and gets to the ball so quickly. Her hands have been fantastic and the hitters are just booming the ball all over. It is an absolute team effort to win," Kessler said.

Although the Wolves had a 10-5 lead in set two on four kills and an ace by Marconi and an ace by Swanson, who served five straight points, the Lady Dutch didn't falter. They methodically picked their way back into the game and tied it. After a quick point with an ace by Ely, the Wolves struggled to attack and St. Marys rolled to a 12-17 lead. With Ronnie Costanzo at the service line, the Wolves charged back to tie it and go ahead. Costanzo kept the drive alive with spot serving and great defense, digging up two well hit attacks from the Lady Dutch. Swanson added two more kills and Cora Jekielek got her first of the night. Tied at 18 Swanson and Madi Stahli put up a big block. Points traded back and forth to ties of 23-23, 24-24, 25-25 before some net trouble hit the Wolves and St. Marys took the win.

Not discouraged by the battle the Wolves came out strong in the third set as Swanson put down two kills for a 4-0 lead. The Dutch answered back and the teams battled to a 17-12 Wolves lead. Marconi added five kills, Jekielek another kill, and Swanson two blocks. Ely served up an ace and Jekielek added two kills for a 21-13 lead. Marconi and Swanson played strong net with a kill and a block before a St. Marys error put it at game point. Fittingly, Jekielek finished it off with her fourth kill.

"This game really showed that the girls can bounce back from a set loss. It's tough to battle to extra points and still tougher to lose it. But these girls didn't crumble. They came back out strong and battled the entire set. St. Marys's hitters really came alive and we had to play great defense to win it. Ronnie Costanzo and Emma Ely had some great saves in this set. And Cora Jekielek had one of her best games this season. We have spent a lot of time working on her approach and timing and she really put it together tonight. There are two sophomores (Cora and Myka) who are really key to our success. They hold their own on the court," said Kessler.

In the final set the Wolves jumped out to an 11-6 lead with some strong serving from Myka Costanzo (two aces) and Swanson (one ace). Wright put up a huge block and Swanson. Marconi, and Serrena Conklin added kills. St Marys battled back with six straight points to go ahead 12-11. Two aces by Alexander and a Swanson kill made it 15-12 Wolves. Marconi added two huge kills and Myka Costanzo an ace for a 19-13 lead. Up 21-15 Jekielek got her last kill of the match. A couple of St. Marys errors put the game at 24-18 and a missed serve gave the Wolves the set and the match.

Kessler was happy with her team’s performance against a very competitive Lady Dutch team. "St. Marys is definitely one of the most disciplined and strong teams we have seen. They have an incredible setter and some really strong hitters. We were just able to dominate at the net when we needed to and play some over the top defense all night long. We focused on placing the ball with our serving and attacking to take advantage of any passers we could. It was an absolute great effort by everyone to get this win," she said.

Kane returns to action Tuesday with their only match of the week in St. Marys.

The JV team won their match 2-1. "That match was one of the most well played JV games I have seen in a long time. It was exciting to watch both teams hit and play really good defense," Kessler said.

Lady Wolves stats: Audri Marconi 17 kills, 23 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Sarris Swanson 9 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Cora Jekielek 6 kills; Rainee Wright 5 kills, 1 block; Emma Ely 34 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs; Ronnie Costanzo 11 digs; Kelsie Alexander 11 digs, 3 aces; Myka Costanzo 5 aces, 4 digs; Serrena Conklin 3 kills.