Lady Wolves can clinch number-3 playoff seed tonight

The District 9 Class AA playoffs are set to start Thursday, Oct. 29 with quarter-final round play. The Lady Wolves currently sit third behind Redbank Valley and Keystone seeding-wise. They can’t catch either with a win in Ridgway tonight but would secure the third spot.

Redbank has clinched the top spot with their 15-1 record and Keystone is second with a 12-2 mark. Kane enters tonight’s match at 8-4 and has a Power Point system total of 48.5 points which has them three points ahead of 8-3 Punxsutawney which hosts Brookville tonight. The system awards five points for a win, an additional .5 for victories over Class A teams, 1.0 for wins over double-A teams, and 1.5 for victories over Class AAA teams. A win would give the Lady Wolves a total of 54 points while Punxy could earn an additional 6 points with a win over 3-8 Brookville, which would leave them behind Kane if the Lady Wolves win. Games through Friday are counted towards the playoffs. Power points will have no effect on the top two seeds.

According to the District 9 release all eight Class AA teams can enter the post season however teams under .500 will more than likely opt out. Curwensville (7-6) is currently the fifth seed with 41 points and is at DuBois Central Catholic tonight. Moniteau (6-8), Karns City (5-6), and Brookville (3-8) are the three remaining double-A teams in the district.

Last season four teams opted in with Brookville beating Moniteau and Kane beating Redbank in the semi-finals. The Raiders defeated the Lady Wolves 3-0 to claim the title.

The semi-finals will be played Nov. 2 and the championship match will be held at the St. Marys High School Nov. 5.

According to its release, District 9 has established guidelines for teams which host playoff games. The higher seeded team has the first option to hold the game at their facility with stipulations. Besides the COVID-19 health and precautions school must adhere to guidelines recently adopted by the District committee concerning spectators and ticket distribution. After game management numbers have been established half of the tickets will be offered presale to the home team and half for presale to the visiting team. In the event one school does not sell all of its tickets, the remainder will be offered to the opponent for sale. There will be no gate sale tickets.

In the event the higher seed school can’t or doesn’t wish to follow the guidelines established, the game will be offered to the lower seed. If neither team is interested the game will go back to the higher seeded team to be played without fans. If they choose not to the lower seed will have the option to host the match without fans. If neither opts to host, the match will be played at a neutral site.

St. Marys High School will host all three championship matches. The triple-A title match will be held Nov. 4 and the Class A championship on Nov. 9.