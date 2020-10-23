Lady Wolves clinch third-seed with win in Ridgway

The Lady Wolves improved their mark to 9-4 and clinched the third seed for the upcoming District 9 Class AA playoffs with a 3-0 win in Ridgway Thursday night. It was the first game in a week for the Lady Elkers who have had four games postponed this season due to COVID-19 precautions. The loss dropped Ridgway to 2-8.

Kane was coming off a 3-1 loss at Otto-Eldred Tuesday night and dominated the match winning 25-9, 25-14, and 25-18. Ridgway defeated Bradford 3-1 in their last match played Oct. 15.

“We kind of got roughed up a little in Otto the other night. We kind of reset [Wednesday] and worked on some basic stuff and that’s what we did tonight,” said Lady Wolves head coach Judy Kessler.

“It was a night where all six of our players were off and they knew that. It’s been tough getting into a flow this season. Sometimes we don’t know if we’re playing until late in the day and that makes it tough,” said Ridgway head coach Kayleen Porter. “We’ve only played ten games so it’s been tough to mentally prepare for things,” she added.

The Lady Elkers have had games with Smethport (Sept. 30), Cameron County (Oct. 8), Northern Potter (Oct. 10), and St. Marys (Oct. 20) canceled thus far.

Redbank Valley clinched the top seed for the upcoming double-A playoffs and Keystone the second. It’s not determined who or where the Lady Wolves will open the playoffs. As many as eight teams could be involved in the post season in Class AA.

Kessler is happy her team rebounded and happy that the season has continued. “Every single day that we got a practice or game in was a blessing the whole season. They were pretty disheartened the other day but I said it still was a chance to play. We’re still playing and that’s great and we’re looking forward to the playoffs,” she added.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play in Johnsonburg next Tuesday.

For Ridgway Porter is looking to forge ahead and hopes the team has a final match at Elk County Catholic on Tuesday. “I told the girls to not give up and let’s finish the season strong,” she said.