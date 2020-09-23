Lady Wolves defeat tough Ridgway squad 3-1

The Kane volleyball team won its fourth straight match beating Ridgway 3-1 on their home court Tuesday night. The four wins have come after a season-opening loss at Elk County Catholic last week.

The match was a thriller which saw the Lady Wolves win the first set 25-13, the third 25-19, and the fourth 30-28. Ridgway won the second set 25-18.

Audri Marconi led the Kane attack with 17 kills. Sari Swanson had eight, Rainee Wright five, Madison Stahli three and Cora Jekielek and Hailey Slater two. Ronnie Costanzo had 30 assists and nine digs. Marconi added 17 digs, Emma Ely 11, Myka Costanzo 8, Kelsie Alexander, Wright, and Jekielek two, and Slater had one.

The gym had a playoff feel as the two JV teams cheered loudly as did a limited crowd of parents. Kane head coach Judy Kessler talked about the atmosphere. “It was nice to have some parents in here. Both JV teams were great at making noise to try to get their teams to do what they wanted to do. It was fun having that,” she said.

The Kane coach liked the way her team battled back from the game two loss, and how they withstood a strong Ridgway rally in the fourth.

“Game two they got a little bit down but in three and four they picked it back up. Had they not played at the top of their game with excitement and staying into it mentally this could never have gone like this. I can’t say enough about how hard they work. They make mistakes and you expect that because they’re not perfect. The key for them is they’re able to shake mistakes off and come back at times like they did today,” she said.

The Kane girls won 3-0 at Northern Potter Monday night. The road trip may have had a bit of an effect on her team but Kessler said it’s something you have to deal with during the COVID affected season.

“For the most part volleyball is always a perfect schedule where we play Tuesday and Thursday. We always were able to have a practice before and after a game. When we get a monkey wrench of a Monday thrown in there it can be tough. Monday they were real flat and off their game and we were kind of lucky to get out of there with a win in three in all honesty. Tonight they played a lot better,” she said.

Kessler noted it is all part of the sport and a season that always has its ups and downs. “It’s like riding a roller coaster and for some reason today at times they were on the tilt-a-whirl. That’s just how it goes. I have yet to see a team even at the D-1 level that doesn’t play roller coaster ball. I don’t know if it’s exclusive to girls but I sure know it happens an awful lot,” she said.

The Kane coach said it was fun to be part of the game. “Ultimately in a varsity sport you want to win. I’m not going to say I don’t but when the kids have fun at what they’re doing it’s the best part of this game. These kids had a lot of fun except in game two when they got down but they ultimately got the job done and had a lot of fun doing it,” Kessler said.

It’s right back at it tonight when the 3-2 Johnsonburg Ramettes come to town.