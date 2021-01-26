Lady Wolves drop first of the year at Bradford

The Kane Lady Wolves lost their first game of the season Tuesday night in Bradford. The Lady Owls jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first period and increased it to 34-16 at the half en route to the 48-31 win.

The loss was the first of the season for the Kane girls (2-1) who haven’t played since winning in overtime at Smethport on Jan. 19.

Bradford’s Lacy Hannah scored a game-high 25 points- 14 in the second quarter. She is four points away from 1,000. Audri Marconi led the Lady Wolves with 11 points. Rainee Wright added nine, Madi Koza five, and Sarri Swanson four. Emma Ely, Cora Jekielek, Emma Danielson, Aubri Haight, Mia Anderson, Sadi Walter, and Sami Hulings also saw action.

Hannah nailed four threes and Allan Benson added another for Bradford. Wright and Koza hit from beyond the arc for Kane.

The Lady Lady Wolves are scheduled to return to action Friday when they host Johnsonburg.