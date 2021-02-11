Lady Wolves fall at home to Otto-Eldred

The Lady Terrors used a balanced scoring attack and tough defense to beat the Lady Wolves 54-39 Tuesday night.

Reilly Raught led Otto with 17 points. Katie Sheeler added 12 and Bri Heller Chipped in 10. Sarri Swanson led Kane with 16 points and Rainee Wright added in 11.

The loss dropped the Lady Wolves to 5-8. They will play at Elk County Catholic Thursday. Tuesday's game was the last to count towards District 9 playoff seeding. Otto-Eldred improved to 14-4.

