Lady Wolves host Otto-Eldred tonight

The Lady Wolves will host Otto-Eldred tonight. The Kane girls defeated Johnsonburg at home 53-41 Monday night to improve to 5-7. The Lady Terrors enter the game 13-4. Otto-Eldred won the previous meeting on Feb. 12, 62-39 in Duke Center.

Tonight's game is the last to count towards District 9 seeding for the upcoming playoffs. The Lady Wolves are a Class AA team. Among teams in the class are 16-2 after beating Redbank Valley 50-24 Monday night. They are the only Class AA team with a winning record. Clarion Limestone is 7-10, Curwensville 5-8 after losing to Brookville 50-28 Monday, and Cranberry is 4-11 after falling to Clarion 56-41 Monday night.

The JV game starts at 6 p.m. The varsity game is set for 7:30 p.m.

The games will be live streamed by KASD - https://vimeo.com/kasd