Lady Wolves to open season at home Monday (postponed)

EDITOR'S NOTE - The Kane Area High School will go to remote learning from Jan. 11 - 13 - Monday's game will be scheduled for a later date.

The Kane Lady Wolves will open the abbreviated 2021 season at home vs. Otto-Eldred Monday night, Jan. 11. The season was halted by a COVID-19, state-mandated shutdown on Dec. 12 which lasted until Jan. 4 – when the school district returned to in-person learning.

“We had three and half weeks of solid of practice and then everything went the way it did. It’s nice to be back at it,” said head coach Brandon Troutman at yesterday’s workout.

The Lady Wolves coach felt his team returned to the hardwood in good shape considering the long layoff.

“Surprisingly we were less rusty than I thought we would be. Some of the kids didn’t have the stamina or legs they would typically have this time of the year but other than that we did OK our first day back,” he said.

Troutman was able to stay in touch with his team via Google Classroom, and Band and they were able to review video on Hudl. “They had enough to keep them going so that was a good thing,” he said.

Kane teams will play in the IU9 Bubble as the fall teams did. Masks will be required during play. Troutman discussed the situation. “It’s tough for some of the kids. Some of the asthmatic kids can have trouble on a good day from doing too much but they’re fighting through it. We give them extra water breaks and it’s starting to be just part of the uniform.”

The Lady Wolves are coming off a 15-10 season which saw them gel late in the year. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well during a playoff loss to Redbank Valley (37-25) at districts.

“We went through the process of kids getting used to me and me getting used to them but we started to mesh. By mid-January, we started firing on all cylinders and had a good run into February but in the playoff game we picked a bad night to go cold,” the second-year head coach said. “Things are coming around and we have a lot of kids back from last year which brings a lot of continuity which is nice,” he added.

The Lady Wolves varsity roster includes seniors Sarri Swanson, Madi Koza, Emma Ely, and Rainee Wright, who played last season, along with senior Audri Marconi, who was voted to the state volleyball all-star team. Junior returners include Aubri Haight, Madison Stahli, Sadie Walter, and Sammi Hulings. Sophomore returners include Cora Jekielek, Emma Danielson, and Rylee Haight. Incoming freshmen include Maya Smith and Mia Anderson will also dress.

“We need to see who’s going to get acclimated to the varsity level because when we get down towards the end of the bench some of the kids, haven’t had a lot of varsity experience. It’ll take a couple weeks but if we can get nine or ten kids in it will allow us to do some of the things we want to get done and accomplish every night – especially on the defensive end. If we can get deeper into our bench it will allow us to be a bit more aggressive which will be a big key for us,” said the coach.

Troutman likes the makeup of the team and is looking forward to hitting the floor for their first game Monday. “They could have us play with one hand behind our backs and the kids would be excited to be out there. They’ve worked very hard before the shutdown and the last few days when we were allowed back. Monday will be a nice reward for them to get out there and put some things on the floor and see where how far they’ve come.”

The Kane coach and his staff - Brian Wymer and Shannon Moore - are looking forward to the upcoming campaign but realize things can change at a moment’s notice.

“We’ve told the kids you have to control what you can control. That’s how hard we work every night and the quality of the effort we put in. They tell us we can’t play then we can’t play but until then we’re going to go at it,” he said while praising the administration and all involved in making things safe at the school.

JV’s: Sophomores – Mollie Dinger, Cora Jekielek, Kayleiana Rhodes, Emma Danielson, Myka Costanzo, Rylee Haight, Lily Williams. Freshman – Anna Peterson, Leah Tigani, Hailey Hillman, Ava Brinkley, Kylie Iak, Maya Smith, Mia Anderson.