Lady Wolves overcome slow start and beat Hubbers 48-26

The Lady Wolves overcame a slow start in their game Thursday night against the Hubbers. The Wolves only managed six first quarter points and gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. The Wolves managed to build a slight lead heading into the half and finally pulled away in the second half.

The Wolves started off the game with two threes coming from Madi Koza and Rainee Wright. After that the offense went cold and the Hubbers went on an 8-0 run that extended from the first into the second. Sarri Swanson ended the run and tied the game up at eight with a pair of free throws. Audri Marconi gave the Wolves the lead with a put back basket. Coryn McClain hit a free throw to cut the Wolves lead to one.