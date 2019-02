LUDLOW — For 53 consecutive years, the Ludlow Sportman’s Club has hosted the “Big Feed” — a wildlife feeding program in the harsh winter months.

For many local residents and camp-owners, the “Big Feed” continues to be the “big attraction” for the year in the Ludlow area.

“The ‘Big Feed’ brings lots of out-of-town people to their camps,” club President Don Erickson said. “It’s almost spring time so it gives them a reason to come up. They keep coming back.”

Tracy Nearing, owner of the “Only Inn” bar in Ludlow, said the “Big Feed” has been “a tradition for many years.”

She said “they come from all over” to attend the “Big Feed,” which is held on the fourth Saturday in February. “We’ve had a chance to meet a lot of nice people.”

Cindy and Ken Hayes of Edinboro and their long-time friend, Ray Brzezinski of Warren are among 150 to attend the latest “Big Feed” on Saturday. The Ludlow Fire Hall is the base of operations for the event.

The fire hall also is the site for a dinner and prize presentations.

“We’ve been coming every year,” Cindy said. “It’s a lot of fun. We might even win something. I won a gun once.”

Cindy, her husband and Brzezinski attended high school together in Edinboro and have remained close friends.

Cindy and her husband use the “Big Feed” as a reason to visit their camp and “open it for the year.”

They enjoy the “Big Feed.”

“It’s a good time,” Ken said.

The “Big Feed” is not just fun and games.

Many of the 400 members of the Ludlow Sportsman’s Club stop at the large club corn crib in Ludlow to load up on corn for their turkey feeders.

Erickson said the club has 15 tons of corn available for distribution to members for their feeders.

“If we need more, we’ll get it,” he said.

Erickson said the club itself maintains about 30 feeders scattered throughout the Allegheny National Forest in the Ludlow vicinity.

“We maintain our feeders and build new ones,” he said.

He said the feeders provide winter-time meals for deer and squirrels as well as turkey.

Erickson said the club sells chances for prizes, shirts and other memorabilia at the fire hall.

For full article, check the Feb. 26, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican