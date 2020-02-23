Large crowd attends 54th ‘Big Feed’ program in Ludlow

LUDLOW — Sunny, but chilly weather brought out a large crowd Saturday for the 54th annual “Big Feed” program in Ludlow.

The Ludlow Sportsmen’s Club sponsors the annual event, which includes a dinner and prizes at the Ludlow Fire Hall on Curtis Road.

The program also features the filling of area feeders with corn to help wild animals survive the harsh winter months. More than 13 1/2 tons of corn filled the club’s large corn crib at the rear of the “Only Inn” on Route 6 in Ludlow.

Leo Geibel of Kane is in his first year as the president of the club, which has 400 members.

“I am especially thrilled to see so many young people at the ‘Big Feed,’” Geibel said.