Large crowd attends General Kane birthday dinner

A large crowd attended the fourth annual birthday dinner to honor Civil War General Thomas L. Kane, the founder of the local community that bears his name.

The dinner was held at the Thomas Kane Memorial Chapel on East Chestnut Street, Kane.

The Kane Historic Preservation Society hosted the dinner party, which featured a “summer barbecue.” It was far from summer outside the building where the temperature hit 12 degrees and was falling.

The dinner included pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs and many other food items and homemade desserts.

Musicians Tyler Calkins and Jim Copeland performed.

As part of the event, the society held a Chinese Auction that included many items donated by local merchants and the Pittsburgh Penguins professional hockey team.

The society’s fundraiser also included a raffle for an authentic game jersey worn by Patric Hornqvist of Sweden, one of the star forwards on the Penguins.

Other Penguins items available as prizes included a ladies large lined jacket with the Penguins logo on the front and a women's large pullover hoodie bearing the name of Pens' star forward Jake Guentzel.

Dick Bly, chairman of the society, said money raised by the General Kane Birthday Party and sale of chances for Penguins' items will assist in the purchase of a professional video camera.

He said this camera would be used to record events and personal interviews linked with Kane's history.

"The purchase of this equipment will make it possible to record special events at the chapel and depot for future use," Bly said.