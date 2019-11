The area’s largest Veterans Day program is set Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Kane.

More than 350 are expected for the 26th annual inspirational tribute to veterans. The free program, open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church at 112 Greeves St., Kane.

Jill Grosch and Coleen Lundeen, both of Kane, are the co-chairmen of the event.