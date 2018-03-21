Library Soup and Pie Luncheon draws large crowd

Jim Heckman (right), a member of the board for Friends' Memorial Public Library in Kane, serves soup Tuesday to Bob and Jo Ann Wolfe during the library's annual Soup and Pie Luncheon at the Kane Area Community Center. There were 28 crockpots with 22 different types of homemade soups. The fundraiser included a "silent auction" for 68 donated items and a bake sale with numerous homemade goodies.