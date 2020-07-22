Lions undertake fundraiser this weekend

"The Kane Lions Club will be selling brooms and garbage bags this weekend. Dates of the sale will include Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. On Friday, there will be a table at the Tops and Save a Lot parking lots from noon to 6:00. On Saturday, there will be a table at the Country Fair and Save a Lot parking lots from noon to 6:00. On Sunday, there will be a table at the Tops and Save a Lot parking lots from noon to 6:00. Items for sale include traditional corn brooms for $12, soft sweep brooms in blue, pink, or purple for $8, rolls of 100 black 33 gallon garbage bags for $20, boxes of 21 clear 30 gallon garbage bags for $5, and boxes of 10 black 30 gallon garbage bags for $3."