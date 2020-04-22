Loading pre-boxed food into vehicles
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
KANE, PA
The monthly distribution of food at the Kane Food Pantry is scheduled Friday along Haines Street outside the entrance to the Food Pantry in the St. Callistus Catholic Church. As in March, volunteers will be loading pre-boxed food items into vehicles as they pull up along the curb facing uphill on Haines Street. Drivers should remain in their vehicles in keeping with “social distancing” rules during the COVID-10 pandemic.
