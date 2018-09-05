Local 'Bigs in Blue' links children with police

The local "Bigs In Blue" program is a one-to-one mentoring program that links children with police, firemen and military veterans.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters" of McKean, Elk and Jefferson counties is sponsoring the program to help youths build "strong, trusting and lasting relationships" with adult mentors.

Annie Jo Wolfe, the "Big Brothers Big Sisters" caseworker in McKean County, reviewed the program Wednesday at a Kane Borough Council workshop.

For information on "Big Brothers and Big Sisters," call toll free at 877-776-1636.