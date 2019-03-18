Local convenience store aids community center

Pennies add up.

Just ask Michelle Palmer, the executive director of the Kane Area Community Center.

For every gallon of gasoline pumped at the University Korner (UK) convenience store in Kane, one penny goes to benefit the community center.

“This is an easy way for Kane residents to help our community center,” Palmer said. “All you have to do is pump your gas at University Korner. We receive one cent from every gallon of gasoline pumped. Those pennies really add up.”

UK is located at South Fraley and Chestnut streets in the former Choice store site.

Palmer said UK, based in Clarion, already has presented the community center with two checks from the one-cent-per-gallon gift to the local agency.

“We’re using the money to benefit the after-school and summer programs at the center,” Palmer said.

She said the fundraiser has been launched at a time when grants and other outside aid are tougher to find.

“Because funding is getting more and more competitive and difficult to attain, we were glad to accept this ‘out-of-the-box’ fundraising idea from University Korner,” she said.

Palmer said UK has a similar one-cent-per-gallon fundraiser for the Clarion Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

“They’ve helped the YMCA raise a great deal of money,” Palmer said. “They came to us with the idea to help our community center.”

Waleed “Wally” Shahid, manager of the UK store in Kane, said his company is “proud to team up with the Kane Area Community Center and give back to our community.”

“It’s a good deal to help the community center,” Shahid said. “We’re hoping a lot of people will support this program. We’ll be giving a check to the community center every month.”

The UK store opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store closes at midnight seven days a week.

Shahid said the one-cent-per-gallon donation from UK to the Kane Area Community Center will continue indefinitely. He also said the amount of the donation will stay at a penny-per-gallon even as the price of gasoline at the pump fluctuates.

