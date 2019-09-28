Local drive-in to feature movie on Waters concert
Saturday, September 28, 2019
KANE, PA
Kane businessman Lowell Watts isn’t afraid to try novel ideas.
As the owner of the local Family Drive-In for five years, Watts has come up with unique attractions to boost the business and entertain the community.
He erected a huge wooden stage in front of the large movie screen and, for the past four years in July, has hosted the Squatchfest Music Festival. In addition to the stage, there is an ultra-special sound system.
Category: