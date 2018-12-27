Local Lions club ‘vision’ helps others

For more than 90 years, Lions have been recognized throughout the world for their service to the blind and visually impaired.

Back in 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become “Knights of the Blind”. She could not possibly have imagined the impact of Lions commitment to preventing blindness.

Bringing rays of light to the darkness of countless people around the world, Lions have established the majority of eye banks worldwide, funded ground-breaking research on leading causes of blindness, organized eyeglass recycling efforts, and helped hundreds of thousands of visually impaired people develop the skills to lead productive lives.

The Kane Lions are proud of their own efforts to provide help and support to visually impaired individuals locally and across the world. In furtherance of the goals of Lions International, some of the vision initiatives conducted by the Kane Club are:

•Provided 12 eye exams to children and adults in the Kane area in 2018 who needed assistance. Provided 53 eye exams and eyeglasses help in the Kane Area during the past five years;

•Inspect, and package used eyeglasses collected throughout the area and shipped them to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center;

•With other Pennsylvania Lions Club members, providing a guide dog for a blind citizen each year;

•Provide two scholarships to area students each year;

•Support Beacon Lodge Camp, a camp for handicapped and individuals with diabetes;

•Support numerous community and school projects and charities.