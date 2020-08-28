A look inside the IU9 football “bubble”

The Kane Wolves will kick off the 2020 football season Friday night, Sept. 18. While their opponent has not yet been chosen they will be playing teams from the former Allegany Mountain League which disbanded along with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference to form the District 9 League which was formed prior to the 2018 season.

Last Friday the PIAA announced schools could play fall sports upon approval of their district. On Monday the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) released a joint statement from the superintendents in Elk, McKean, Cameron, and Potter counties stating schools could begin play the week of Sept. 14.

Schedules had been expected to be announced this week but the meeting of Athletic Directors in the IU9 which covers McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter continues will now meet Monday to determine the schedules for all sports which also include volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country, and girls’ tennis.

The Wolves will play the schools in the IU9 which include Ridgway, St. Marys, Smethport, Bradford, Port Allegany, Otto-Eldred, Cameron County, and Coudersport. Elk County Catholic (private school) which was part of the AML is not an IU9 school but may be considered in the mix. Not on the schedule will be Clarion, Karns City, Punxsutawney, Moniteau, and DuBois which was to replace Brockway in the District 9 Large School Division which began play in 2018 when the AML and KSAC leagues disbanded. The other IU9 teams and ECC were part of the District 9 Small North and South divisions.

2019 IU9 football team records

Ridgway – 11-2, District 9 2-A champs, lost to Wilmington in PIAA playoffs; Coudersport – 11-1, District 9 1-A champs, lost to Farrell in PIAA playoffs; Kane – 6-5, lost to Clarion in District 9 2-A semi-finals; St. Marys – 6-5, lost to Westinghouse in inter-district playoffs; Smethport – 6-5, lost to Couderport in District 9 1-A final; Otto-Eldred 3-7; Port Allegany 2-6; Bradford 1-8; Cameron County 0-9. Elk County Catholic (non IU9 school) 5-5, lost to Smethport in District 9 1-A semi-final.