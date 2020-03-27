Look for Teddy Bears in windows of Kane area homes

As COVID-19 concerns keep people isolated, The Kane Republican is "going on a bear hunt” along with other communities across the globe by placing Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals in their homes’ windows to create a scavenger hunt for kids who are at home, while still maintaining social distancing.

Taking walks or drives around the neighborhood with their parents, kids in these communities can have some fun by keeping an eye out for any number of stuffed animals that have been placed on display at other homes.

