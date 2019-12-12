Lori Feldbauer, long-time Kane office manager, is retiring

Over the past 26 years, Kane has had seven different borough managers and an estimated 100 different members of the Kane Borough Council.

During this period, Lori Udovich Feldbauer has been one constant beacon of light in the borough government. She has been the full-time Kane office manager since 1993.

Feldbauer is retiring Jan. 2.

Her replacement is Jo Beth Burton Brinkley, who has worked side-by-side with Feldbauer for nearly a year to learn the intricacies of the multi-task job of office manager and borough treasurer.

“I’ve always liked coming to work,” Feldbauer said. “I love the job. I’m going to miss it.”

A 1972 graduate of Kane Area High School, Feldbauer is the daughter of the late Barb and Ivan Udovich of Kane. While in high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Color Guard with the Kane High Marching Band.