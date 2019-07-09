Ludlow Days returns to Wildcat Park this weekend 

After a 23 year hiatus, Ludlow Days will be held on July 13-14 in Wildcat Park, on Route 6 just east of Ludlow. It promises to be two fun-filled days of interesting experiences for the whole family.

Originally created as Old Home Week, Ludlow Days were created to celebrate the history of Ludlow and the community as it currently exists. The revived celebration will bring fond memories to those who experienced prior events and offers to create happy new memories for all who attend.