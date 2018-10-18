Ludlow Fire Department holds Open House

Photo submitted: "Sparky the Fire Dog" was a popular visitor at the recent Open House program at the Ludlow Fire Hall.Photo submitted: John Eckstrom, captain of the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department, shows his young son, Willie the "Jaws of Life" tool at the department's recent Open House during Fire Prevention Week.
Thursday, October 18, 2018
