Ludlow man seriously hurt in ATV crash near his home

LUDLOW — A Ludlow man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on East Main Street (Route 6) in Ludlow.

State Police Trooper Devin Nicholson, in a report, identified the operator as Jake Avenali, 36.

Ludlow Fire Chief Jonathan Bires said Avenali resides on East Main Street, Ludlow.

According to police, EmergyCare ambulance of Kane transported the victim to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane for treatment of “suspected serious injury.”

A medical helicopter was summoned to transport the man to the trauma unit at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, Bires said. However, this flight was canceled due to weather, the fire chief said.

Police said Avenali was traveling west on Main Street in Ludlow at 1:55 p.m. Saturday when he “lost control” of the large 2009 E-Z-Go Sportsman XP 500 ATV.

The fire chief said the ATV “skidded across the roadway” and crashed at the intersection of East Main Street and Overbrook Road in Ludlow.

Police said the ATV struck a light pole and then “went overturned over an embankment and struck a fence before coming to final rest.”

The ATV rolled over a chain-link fence and down a bank at Olmsted Manor property on the south side of the highway, the fire chief said.

As it left the roadway, the ATV hit and snapped off a light pole and street sign at the intersection of Main Street and Overbrook Road. The ATV also caused extensive damage to the fence.

Police said Avenali was “not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”

According to the State Police report, the “primary violation” is listed as “driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substances.”

State Police Troopers Haney and Conner assisted Trooper Nicholson at the accident scene. The investigation is “ongoing,” police said.

The Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with six firemen and equipment. The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded with nine firemen and equipment.

Route 6 between Sheffield and east of Ludlow was shut down Saturday for several hours.

Ludlow Fire Police directed traffic on the Kane side of the accident scene. The Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department stopped traffic at three intersections with Route 6 in Sheffield.

There were no injuries to firemen, the Ludlow fire chief said.

Zook Motors of Kane removed the ATV from the scene.