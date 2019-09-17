Ludlow nurse is author of 2 books

LUDLOW — Deborah Lorenzo, a nurse from Ludlow, has always enjoyed writing.

But she never envisioned the day when she would become the published author of two children’s books— “Night Night, My Love” and “The Barnyard Ball.”

“I just thought that it might be fun to try and write a children’s book,” Lorenzo said. “The thought came to me early in 2018, but I had no story line at that time.”

Lorenzo continued to rack her brain.

“By the summer of 2018, an idea came to mind,” Lorenzo said. “I have no children, but my family has a dog— ‘Pepper.’ She is the highlight of our lives and brings us so much joy.”

Lorenzo said “Pepper” became the “inspiration” for her first book— “Night Night My Love.”

“At times I call ‘Pepper’ my love,” Lorenzo said. “I eventually dedicated the book to ‘Pepper.’”

According to Lorenzo’s publisher— LitFire Publishing of Atlanta, “the book is composed of poetic verses that describe the essence of bedtime.”