Lutheran Home at Kane welcomes new board memeber

Tom Pierotti, President of the Board of Directors, Lutheran Home at Kane, is pleased to welcome the newest board member, Lorna Hardin.

“The board is very excited to bring this talent to our board of directors”, stated Pierotti.

Ms. Hardin recently returned to her native Pennsylvania after serving as a faculty member at the University of Washington Bothell for several years. She is currently an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Hardin is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and Pennsylvania State University. Early in her career, Hardin worked in public accounting, first in Philadelphia, then Pittsburgh. She holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. Hardin is a Pennsylvania-licensed certified public accountant (CPA), as well as a certified management accountant (CMA). She attends services at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bradford.

“In recent weeks, I have enjoyed talking with residents at the Lutheran Home at Kane, which is a beautiful facility. I have also met with members of the board, the management team, and the nursing staff. I’ve been inspired by each person’s dedication, enthusiasm, and community spirit. One of the ways that I hope to contribute as a board member is in promoting financial oversight and strategic planning. Ultimately, I’m excited to be part of the effort to provide a safe and happy home for area seniors today, and in years to come”, stated Hardin.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a knowledgeable and dedicated individual, stated Charlotte Floravit, Administrator at the Lutheran Home at Kane. Lorna’s expertise and experience, it will only enhance our board of directors.”