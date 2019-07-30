Man donating blood in every state gives unit in Kane

Stephen Harrell of Jacksonville, Fla. is on a life-saving odyssey.

He has plans to donate blood in every state in the U.S.— even Alaska and Hawaii.

Harrell recently marked off Pennsylvania on his list when he donated blood at the Community Blood Drive at the Kane Area Community Center.

He now has donated blood in eight states.

“I started my mission last Thanksgiving to donate blood in all 50 states,” Harrell told the Kane Republican.

A retiree, he will celebrate his 64th birthday in October. He figures he will be about 70 years old when he completes his goal of donating blood in all 50 states.

“I’ve always given blood,” Harrell said. “I started donating blood in the ’70s while in the Army.”