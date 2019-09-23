Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Lantz Corners

A 74-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in front of 9376 state Route 6, Hamlin Township.

Lewis Run-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of the fatal crash involving a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, operated by Duane V. Schmader, 74, of Leeper and a 2007 Honda CRV, operated by Emily A. Dissen, 23, of Baltimore, Maryland.

State police report the Chevrolet was traveling west on SR 6 while the Honda was traveling east. The crash occurred as the Chevrolet left the westbound travel lane crossing the double yellow center line traveling into the eastbound travel lane, striking the Honda. The Chevrolet came to final rest facing north off the westbound berm while the Honda came to final rest north off the eastbound berm.

Schmader was transported to a landing zone near the scene by Emergycare Ambulance and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was transported to UPMC Kane by Wilcox Fire Department for treatment of minor injuries.

Dissen was transported by Bradford City Fire Department to a nearby landing zone where she was transferred by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for further treatment. The police report states Dissen sustained injury of “unknown severity.”