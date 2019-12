A Florida man remains in the McKean County Jail near Smethport after agreeing Monday to waive his preliminary hearing in a nearly year-old sexual assault case.

Tyler Donald Schimp, 34, of Jacksonville, Fla. faces 10 charges linked with the alleged “indecent assault” of an 11-year-old girl at a residence in Lafayette Township in December 2018.

(The defendant is in no way related to Mayor Brandy Schimp of Kane).