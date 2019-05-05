Many area residents turn out to ‘drive’ for Boy Scouts

Another successful “Drive 4 UR Community” fundraiser was held Saturday in Kane.

Zook Motors of Kane and the Ford Motor Company sponsor the program, which now has raised more than $60,000 for Kane area community and school organizations.

“We’re very pleased we can give back to our community and schools,” Sue Zook Wilson of Zook Motors said Saturday at the fundraiser in the parking lot at the Save-A-Lot supermarket on North Fraley Street, Kane.

“It’s a wonderful program and we’re happy to do it.”

The Zook and Ford fundraiser to benefit local non-profit organizations is short and sweet.

Residents sign up to go behind the wheel of a new Ford vehicle.

A Zook representative accompanied the driver for a brief free “test drive” from Save-A-Lot to Zook Motors and back. Zook Motors is located on Route 6 just west of Kane.

There is no “sales pitch.”

For each “test drive” up to 300, the Ford Motor Company donated $20 to the Boy Scouts for a total of $6,000.