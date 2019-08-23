Many volunteers turn out to stain Enchanted Playground

Time and time again, Kane residents have answered the call to volunteer for a good community cause.

Many volunteers showed up Friday and again today to donate their time to work to stain the wooden Enchanted Playground in Evergreen Park in Kane.

The playground, erected in 1988, is the centerpiece of local recreation for younger children, both from the Kane area and from far away communities.

On every storm-free day, parents and their children flock to the Enchanted Playground.