Marching Band Camp opens inside due to heat

Band Camp for the Kane Area High School Marching Band opened on Monday.

It was sunny with no threat of a thunderstorm. However, the temperature hovered near 90 degrees with high humidity. This hot weather led organizers to move Band Camp inside Monday at the Kane Middle School on West Hemlock Avenue.

Band Camp is set to be held daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the next two weeks.

If weather conditions improve, Band Camp will move outside to the middle school athletic field. The first week of Band Camp is being held at the middle school due to construction at the high school.

The band on Thursday will perform in the Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parade.

On Saturday, the band will march in the giant parade at the Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival at 5 p.m.

Next Monday, Aug. 13, the band will perform at the McKean County Fair. The Kane Marching Band last year received the first-place honor at the County Fair event.