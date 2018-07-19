Materials arrive for new skate/bike ramps at Kane park

Mick Petruney is filled with joy like a young boy on Christmas morning.

He can't believe that the materials for the new skate/bike ramps in Kane finally are on site.

"I'm elated," Petruney said Wednesday as he looked over a dozen pallets loaded with parts for the new youth recreation facility in Glenwood Park in Kane. "You don't know how it makes me feel inside. We did it."

Petruney, a 73-year-old Kane grandfather, has spearheaded efforts for approximately five years to construct a new skate/bike park. The previous wooden ramps deteriorated and had to be demolished.

The new skate/bike ramps will be erected on 55x130-foot blacktop pad at Glenwood Park. The Kane Rotary Club donated money for the original pad when the wooden ramps were built years ago.

According to Petruney, the Kane Borough Council is expected to act at a special meeting Monday to hire Steve Chittester Excavating and Paving of Kane to add a one to two-inch leveling surface to the existing blacktop pad.

As the local project coordinator, Petruney is hoping that the renovated pad will be ready by early August for the construction of the new ramps. He said an army of volunteers will erect the ramps.