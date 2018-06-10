Mayor and police chief pleased with new vehicle

The Kane Borough Police Department now has a state-of-the-art police cruiser. "It's good to have an up-to-date model patrol vehicle," Police Chief Heath Boyer said. "It's good to have one that is reliable and one that I don't have to worry about." The borough purchased a 2018 Ford Taurus Interceptor through Zook Motors of Kane at a cost of about $40,000. Jerry Clark of Westline added the vehicle markings. The police department now has two reliable vehicles, the mayor pointed out.