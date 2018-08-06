Mayor invites all to National Night Out

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp is inviting all Kane area residents to attend the National Night Out program on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The free program, which is open to the public, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street.

"The importance of the event is that it focuses on relationships between the community and local law enforcement agencies," the mayor said.

"By strengthening these relationships, we strengthen the overall public safety of our community. When we work as one team, we can be sure to keep Kane one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania. Additionally, we strongly encourage those with children to attend. By letting children know that officers are their friends, we can ease fears they may have regarding law enforcement."

The mayor said members from the Kane Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, PSP Special Emergency Response Team, McKean County Sheriff's Department, the McKean County Drug Task Force, the Kane Volunteer Fire Department and the Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars will take part in the Kane tonight at the fire hall. She said representatives from these agencies will be on hand to interact with the public. Additionally, All in the Family Entertainment will be on hand with their DJ services and balloon animals and face painting will be available as well. The fire hall will have hot dogs for sale and the Lions Club will be on hand with cotton candy and snow cones.

"Should this event prove to be a success, we would like to invite other organizations to join us next year as we hope to see this grow and become an annual event in Kane," Schimp said.