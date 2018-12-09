Mayor wants Kane to support terminally ill teen

Maddox Hyde, a 14-year-old Reynoldsville boy, is dying of cancer.

His last Christmas wish is for people to send him a Christmas card.

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp is calling for Kane area residents to respond to this simple request from the terminally-ill teen and send him Christmas cards.

Speaking at a recent borough council workshop, she believes that Kane would set a good example by responding to the teen's wish.

Matt Boyer, a non-voting junior council member, said that students at Kane Area High School already are sending Christmas cards to the teen.

Kane isn't the only community responding to the wish from the cancer-stricken youth.

Thousands of Christmas cards for the DuBois Middle School student have arrived at his home in Reynoldsville.

Send Christmas cards to Maddox Hyde at 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851.

The youth already has received tens of thousands of Christmas cards from virtually every U.S. state and from residents in nations around the world.

Hyde reportedly was told he has weeks or months to live after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma and Guillain-Barre syndrome.