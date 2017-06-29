McKean County Drug Task Force makes 2 arrests

The McKean County Drug Task Force made two arrests Tuesday night for drug delivery in Bradford.

Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, the McKean County district attorney, provided the following information on the arrests:

The McKean County Drug Task Force arrested the following Individuals for drug delivery that occurred while under surveillance by task force officers:

Larry Jones, aka “Minni,” 39, of Buffalo, New York.

Jones is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver approximately 0.5 grams of crack cocaine (ungraded felony); one count of possession of approximately 0.5 grams of crack cocaine (ungraded felony); one count of conspiracy to commit PWID (ungraded felony); and one count of criminal use of a communication facility (felony of the third degree).

Melissa Wilson, 27 of Portville, New York is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver – approximately five grams of heroin and approximately 12 grams of cocaine – found on her person by officers after her arrest (ungraded felony); two counts of possession of approximately five grams of heroin and approximately 12 grams of cocaine (ungraded felony); and one count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver approximately .5 grams of cocaine.

Approximately $1,700 in cash was seized.

The Bradford City Police Department assisted in the bust.

If you suspect illegal drug activity, contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at the District Attorney’s Office at (814) 887-3312 or email at MCDTFtip@gmail.com.