McKean County now under state ’Stay At Home’ order

SMETHPORT — Gov. Tom Wolf has updated a state “Stay At Home” order to include all 67 Pennsylvania counties— including McKean County and Elk County.

The order, which remains in effect at least through April 30, is an effort to slow the coronavirus.

McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy and Cliff Lane and County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer agree with the Wednesday updated order and urge residents to follow the established mitigations plan.

“We need to limit the exposure as best we possibly can,” Kreiner said in a statement. “Several other counties in Pennsylvania have been under the ‘Stay at Home order’ for some time and Cameron and Forest Counties were added recently. Now McKean County must take action.”

Wolf indicated that nearly 1,000 new cases have been identified since Tuesday with the virus spreading rapidly across the state, in every corner of the state.

The governor is asking for full compliance and urging residents to stay home.