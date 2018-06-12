McKean County salutes those who aide in the safety and well-being of local children

McKean County is saluting professionals and foster parents who boost the safety and well-being of children. According to a proclamation issued Tuesday by the county board of commissioners, "children and families in our communities require the selfless efforts of individuals who dedicate themselves to protecting the lives of children and to strengthening families."

The proclamation says employees in the county children and youth services agency and "local service-providers" work to "assess safety and initiate steps to protect children and deliver expert assistance to children and families." It also honors the employees and service-providers with appreciation weeks this month. According to the proclamation, CYS workers undertake the "compelling and heavy responsibility" to investigate reports of alleged child abuse.