McKean County tax rate increase is expected for 2020

SMETHPORT — A tax rate increase for 2020 is expected in McKean County.

Commissioners Cliff Lane, Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner— elected earlier this month to four-year terms— confirmed Wednesday that a tax rate hike most likely is coming.

“We have to be fiscal responsible to continue to operate and provide services,” Lane said in explaining the basis for the proposed tax boost. Lane is the chairman of the three-member Board of Commissioners.

The amount of the tax rate increase has not yet been determined, Lane said after a public commissioners’ meeting in the county courthouse in Smethport.