Medication drop boxes program continues

The medication drop boxes continue to be utilized in McKean County as a safe way for people to discard unused prescriptions.

The goal of the boxes is to keep medication out of the hands of anyone other than the person who needs it and to keep it out of our water supply.

A county detective with the District Attorney’s office collects the medication from each box, weighs it, arranges for its destruction and reports to the state.

Between May 2 and June 30, a total of 92.60 pounds was deposited into the boxes.