Memorial Day Parade in Kane, featuring speech by Rep. Causer

The annual Memorial Day parade will begin on Monday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. and proceed through the business district to Evergreen Park. Several units will be participating in the parade including the Marine Corps League Detachment 1102, Jerry Bigley, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kane, and Dave Swanson, past VFW commander. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will deliver the Memorial Day speech. All are welcome to join.