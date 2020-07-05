Memorial Point groundbreaking held July 4
Sunday, July 5, 2020
KANE, PA
Kane came together Saturday morning to mark the official launching of the physical refurbishing of Memorial Point in Evergreen Park. The ceremony, well attended by local residents, marked the coming of the fruition of the project through the hard work of the partnership formed by the Memorial Point Committee (MPC), the Kane VFW King David Post 1132, the Kane Borough, the Kane Parks Commission (KPC), and the Kane Area Development Center (KADC).
